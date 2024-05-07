Russian Court Orders Arrest Of US Soldier On Theft Charges: Report

Loading... Loading...

A U.S. soldier has been detained in Russia on theft charges. The soldier, identified as Gordon Black, will remain in custody until Jul. 2.

What Happened: The Pervomaisky District Court in Vladivostok, Russia, has ordered the arrest of U.S. soldier Gordon Black on theft charges, Reuters reported on Tuesday citing RIA state news agency.

“The Pervomaisky District Court in Vladivostok arrested the American soldier Gordon Black … under the ‘Theft’ article (of Russia’s criminal code),” RIA cited the court’s spokeswoman as saying.

The U.S. Army, which was informed of the soldier’s detention on Monday, has not officially disclosed the soldier’s identity. However, an anonymous U.S. official revealed that the soldier was stationed in South Korea and is accused of stealing from a woman.

See Also: Russian Troops Enter US Military Base In Niger Amid Rising Tensions

The soldier, reportedly a sergeant in the South Korea-based Army, allegedly met a woman from Vladivostok, Russia, on the internet. They lived together for a period, during which he allegedly stole 200,000 roubles ($2,196) from her, as per an unnamed source quoted by the Russian daily Izvestia.

Why It Matters: This incident comes at a time of heightened tensions between the U.S. and Russia. Just days before Black’s arrest, Russian troops entered a U.S. military base in Niger, following the junta’s order to expel U.S. forces. This move was described as “not great but in the short-term manageable” by a senior U.S. defense official.

Moreover, Russia recently announced plans for a tactical nuclear weapons exercise in response to what it perceives as escalating threats from Western nations. This exercise, ordered by President Vladimir Putin, is intended to test the combat readiness of non-strategic nuclear forces.

Additionally, Russia has threatened to target British military installations and equipment in response to Ukraine’s use of British weapons against Russian territory. This warning came after UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron stated that Ukraine has the “right” to use British weapons.

Read Next: Russian Troops Enter US Military Base In Niger, Trump’s Views On Presidential Immunity And More: Top Political Updates

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote

The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.