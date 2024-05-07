Russian President Sworn In For Fifth Term Amid Boycott From US, Canada, Britain

Loading... Loading...

Amid a boycott from the United States and several allied nations, Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun his fifth term. This development comes amid ongoing tensions and a two-year conflict in Ukraine.

What Happened: Putin, during his inauguration on Tuesday, urged the West to decide between confrontation and cooperation, Reuters reported. He also thanked Russia’s soldiers in Ukraine and asserted that his re-election in March demonstrated the unity of the country and the correctness of its path.

Since 1999, Putin has been a dominant figure in Russia’s political scene. Alexei Navalny, his most vocal critic, passed away in an Arctic penal colony in February, leaving the opposition in a weakened state. Yulia Navalnaya, Navalny’s widow, has called on supporters to continue their fight against Putin’s regime.

On the international stage, Putin is at odds with Western countries, accusing them of using Ukraine to undermine Russia. Despite this, he expressed his willingness to engage in dialogue with the West, including on the topic of nuclear weapons.

If Putin completes his fifth term in office, he will become Russia’s longest-serving leader since Empress Catherine the Great in the 18th century. His re-election, boycotted by the United States, Britain, Canada, and most EU nations, has been criticized as a sham. However, France announced it would send its ambassador to the inauguration ceremony.

Why It Matters: In the days leading up to Putin’s inauguration, Russia announced plans for a tactical nuclear weapons exercise in response to perceived threats from the West. Meanwhile, a senior Ukrainian intelligence official suggested that negotiations with Russia may be necessary to end the ongoing war.

The U.S. government has also accused Russia of using chemical weapons in Ukraine, imposing new sanctions in response.

