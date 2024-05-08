Trump Disapproves Marjorie Taylor Greene's Bid To Oust House Speaker Mike Johnson: 'She's Got Fight...But This Is Not The Time'

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump has expressed his disapproval of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) move to unseat Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.). Trump emphasized the importance of unity within the Republican party, particularly during an election year.

What Happened: Trump gently criticized Greene’s attempt to remove Johnson from his Speaker position, warning that such actions could lead to party “disunity” in an election year, reported The Hill.

“I absolutely love Marjorie Taylor Greene. She's got Spirit, she's got Fight, and I believe she'll be around, and on our side, for a long time to come," said the former president, according to the report. “At some point, we may very well be, but this is not the time.”

“With a Majority of One, shortly growing to three or four, we're not in a position of voting on a Motion to Vacate,” he said.

While Trump acknowledged Greene’s fighting spirit, he underscored the necessity for Republicans to concentrate on countering the “Radical Left Democrats” and the harm they have inflicted on the nation. He further warned that any disunity among Republicans could be perceived as chaos, potentially harming the party’s image.

Trump’s remarks followed the House’s overwhelming vote against Greene’s proposal to remove Johnson. Despite his criticism, Trump urged Republicans to support the motion to table Greene's effort, even though his post came after the vote had already taken place.

The House voted 359-43-7 to block Greene's motion before it could reach the floor for a vote. Eleven House Republicans voted against the motion to table. Trump has been actively trying to mediate the tension between Johnson and Greene, advocating for unity within the party, reported The Hill separately.

Why It Matters: This development follows a series of events that have heightened tensions within the Republican party. Earlier this month, Greene and Johnson held a prolonged meeting to potentially resolve the ongoing conflict over Greene's motion to oust Johnson. Despite the meeting, Greene did not confirm whether she would proceed with her resolution.

Shortly after, Trump reportedly intervened in the feud, advising Greene to retract her threat to instigate a vote to remove Johnson. Despite Trump’s intervention, the House blocked Greene's resolution, dealing a significant blow to her.

The ongoing conflict and Trump’s intervention underscore the challenges the Republican party faces in maintaining unity amid internal disagreements, particularly in an election year.

