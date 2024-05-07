Trump Reportedly Intervened In Feud Between Marjorie Taylor Greene And Mike Johnson: 'He Told Her Not To Do It'

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly stepping in to resolve a conflict within the House GOP. Trump has advised Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to retract her threat to instigate a vote to remove Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) from his position.

What Happened: Trump had an extensive phone conversation with Greene over the weekend. Trump’s advice to Greene was to withdraw from the motion to vacate, as confirmed by three Republicans privy to the matter, reported Politico.

Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.) disclosed that Trump had a weekend chat with Greene, cautioning her against impulsive actions. Another Republican, who preferred to remain unnamed, corroborated Trump’s instruction to Greene, saying, “He told her not to do it.”

Following Trump’s call, Greene had a meeting with Johnson on Monday afternoon, which lasted about two hours. They were accompanied by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), another supporter of the ouster threat. Johnson and Greene are set to meet again on Tuesday afternoon to explore possible solutions.

Despite Trump’s intervention, Greene has stood by her decision to proceed with a referendum on Johnson’s speakership. She maintains that she is the GOP member genuinely advocating for policies that Trump endorses.

Trump’s backing for Johnson has provided an additional safeguard for the speaker and, at least temporarily, helped to mitigate Greene's threat of ouster. However, some Republicans have privately cautioned that Greene is courting political backlash.

See Also: Xi Jinping Says He Would ‘Never Forget’ NATO’s Bombing Of Chinese Embassy 25 Years Ago: ‘Will Never Allow

Why It Matters: Greene’s threat to oust Johnson has been a source of tension within the House GOP for some time. Greene has been threatening to oust Johnson for over a month, accusing him of making deals with Democrats.

At the beginning of the month, Benzinga reported that Greene announced her intention to demand a vote on a motion to remove Johnson. She criticized Johnson for collaborating with Democrats to pass major legislation.

Later it was reported that Greene and Johnson held a lengthy meeting, sparking speculation of a potential resolution to the ongoing tension over Greene's motion to oust Johnson.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Read Next: Buffett Says No Other Americans Would Have Had To Pay Even A Dime In Federal Taxes If This Had Happened

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.