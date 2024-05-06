Marjorie Taylor Greene Wraps Up Marathon Meeting With Mike Johnson, Marking Pivotal Moment In Ouster Vote Drama: 'I Have Been Patient, I Have Been Diligent, I Have Been Steady

Loading... Loading...

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) held a lengthy meeting on Monday, indicating a potential resolution to the ongoing tension over Greene’s motion to oust Johnson.

What Happened: The two Republicans convened for nearly two hours on Monday, sparking speculation that they are working towards a deal to prevent a floor action on Greene’s resolution to remove Johnson from power. Both emerged from the meeting with a shared message of a constructive discussion and plans to meet again on Tuesday, reported The Hill.

Greene, known for her criticisms of Johnson and her removal efforts, did not confirm whether she would proceed with her resolution. However, she hinted at seeking assurances from Johnson about his commitment to conservative policy priorities in negotiations with Democrats.

“I have been patient, I have been diligent, I have been steady, and I have been focused on the facts. And none of that has changed,” said Greene to reporters after the meeting, according to the report. She said, “We're talking to him again tomorrow, based on our discussion today."

Last week, Greene was firm about her intention to force a vote on Johnson’s ouster, emphasizing the need to record the stance of her conservative colleagues on the matter. However, her request for Monday’s meeting with Johnson and plans for a follow-up meeting on Tuesday suggest a possible shift in her approach.

Johnson, on his part, acknowledged the policy concerns of his critics but highlighted the challenges of advancing them in a government where Democrats control the Senate and White House.

Why It Matters: This meeting comes in the wake of ongoing tensions within the House of Representatives. Greene has been vocal about her intention to oust Johnson, accusing him of making “slimy” deals with Democrats and urging him to switch parties, as reported by Benzinga.

Furthermore, the Democrats have been governing as if they were in the majority due to the fractured state of the GOP, as stated by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) in a CBS “60 Minutes” interview, according to Benzinga.

Meanwhile, with the election of Rep. Tim Kennedy (D-N.Y.) to the house, the GOP partisan majority has effectively shrunk to just one.

