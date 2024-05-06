'Kristi Noem Might Have Gone A Little Too Far:' Trump's Potential VP Pick Faces Backlash Over Comments On Biden's Dog

Loading... Loading...

Donald Trump’s potential vice presidential pick Kristi Noem has stirred up controversy with remarks about President Joe Biden‘s dog, Commander, in her new book.

What Happened: The governor of South Dakota’s book suggests that Biden’s dog, Commander, should have met the same end as a working dog she shot on her farm. This comment has drawn criticism from various quarters, including former GOP congressman Joe Walsh, CNN reported on Sunday.

Walsh, who served with Noem, stated, “It is a case study on where my former political party is. I served with Kristi Noem, she wasn’t this way eight, nine, ten years ago. Every one of my former Republican colleagues has learned to be like Trump, to be cruel, to lie, to never, ever apologize, to never back down.”

“Cruelty does sell in the Republican party. Kristi Noem might have gone a little too far but the base loves cruelty and they love dishonesty and that’s what Trump feeds them.”

The Governor, who previously faced criticism for killing her family’s 14-month-old dog, Cricket, and bragging about it, criticized Biden’s German shepherd, Commander, on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Noem suggested that Commander, who was removed from the White House last fall following multiple biting incidents involving Secret Service agents, should have been euthanized.

“Joe Biden’s dog has attacked 24 Secret Service people. So how many people is enough people to be attacked and dangerously hurt before you make a decision on a dog?” she said.

Meanwhile, Noem is also facing a lawsuit for promoting a Texas-based dentistry company on her social media. The lawsuit alleges that Noem violated consumer protection law.

