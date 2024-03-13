Potential Trump Vice Presidential Pick Kristi Noem Sued Over Social Media Post Promoting Texas Dentist

Loading... Loading...

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (R), one of the top contenders for Donald Trump’s running mate, is facing a lawsuit for promoting a Texas-based dentistry company on her social media.

What Happened: The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday, by consumer advocacy group Travelers United, alleged that Noem violated consumer protection laws. It said the governor’s nearly five-minute video promoting Smile Texas, a cosmetic dentistry company, was an undisclosed advertisement, reported The Hill.

"As a social media influencer and politician Kristi Noem is herself a brand and she is promoting a service that benefits her – both physically (a new smile) and financially (she was either paid or received free or reduced cost medical services in exchange for the advertisement)," as per the suit.

The lawsuit claims that the Noem video showcases both pre-and post-operative images of her recent dental cosmetic surgery, alongside a testimonial from the governor, purportedly filmed within the premises of the company’s Houston office.

“Kristi Noem acted here as an influencer,” the suit alleged. “She likely either received free dental care in exchange for this advertisement, discounted dental care in exchange for this advertisement or she was paid and received free dental care for the advertisement.”

The lawsuit demands that Noem mark future promoted content with advertising labels and pay undisclosed damages.

Why It Matters: Noem, who is seen as a potential running mate to former President Trump, has been a prominent figure in the political landscape. At the 2024 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), she emerged as one of the top picks for Trump’s running mate.

Trump himself highlighted Noem as a potential vice presidential candidate during an interview with Fox News in February 2024.

At the time, he spoke about Noem’s steadfast backing of him, citing a remark she had previously made about refraining from running against him because of her confidence in his invincible position as a candidate.

Photo Courtesy: Mark Reinstein on Shutterstock.com

