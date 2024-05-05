'Ozempic Ftw:' Elon Musk Touts Novo Nordisk's Blockbuster Drug As Solution To Childhood Obesity Problem

Loading... Loading...

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has sparked a conversation about childhood obesity and potential solutions after giving his seal of approval for Novo Nordisk‘s NVO Ozempic, a GLP-1 agonist primarily prescribed to manage Type 2 diabetes.

What Happened: On Sunday, Musk responded to a post on X about childhood obesity in the U.S. and Japan. The post by Calley Means, co-founder of health startup Truemed, suggested five policies to address the issue, including banning TV pharma ads and reforming agriculture subsidies.

It was re-shared by billionaire investor Bill Ackman, who tagged Joe Biden, Donald Trump, and Robert Kennedy Jr. — the three major presidential candidates for the 2024 elections, saying, “This is great advice.”

Musk responded to Ackman’s post, saying, “Ozempic ftw,” indicating his support for the drug.

Why It Matters: Musk’s tweet has brought attention to the growing issue of childhood obesity in the U.S. and Japan. Obesity has been a significant public health concern, with long-term implications for the affected individuals and the healthcare system.

This is not the first time the tech mogul has seemingly backed the blockbuster drug. Last year, Musk claimed that Ozempic was affecting food sales at Walmart.

In March, Novo Nordisk announced the launch of Ozempic’s sister drug, Wegovy, in Japan, in response to the country’s rising obesity rates. However, the drug has also faced criticism for its high cost.

Previously, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) expressed concerns about the high price of Ozempic, which is sometimes used controversially for weight loss by suppressing appetite.

Earlier, the World Health Organization or WHO also cautioned that relying solely on potent and widely used medications for obesity won’t adequately tackle the escalating global obesity epidemic, which currently impacts more than a billion indivi

