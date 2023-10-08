Elon Musk Claims Ozempic Has Impacted Walmart's Sales, Seemingly Gives Endorsement To Drug

In a post on X last Friday, Elon Musk drew attention to the potential impact of Ozempic on food sales at major retailer Walmart Inc. WMT.

What Happened: Musk expressed his astonishment, suggesting that the drug could influence consumer purchasing behaviors at the retail giant.

Musk's tweet hinted at a potential correlation between the use of Ozempic and a decline in food sales at Walmart, suggesting that as more people use the drug and experience a reduced appetite, they may buy less food.

"Amazing that Ozempic is affecting @Walmart food sales!" Musk wrote on X.

Musk also touched on the broader health implications of obesity and the potential benefits of GLP-1 agonists like Ozempic.

Ozempic, a GLP-1 agonist, is primarily prescribed to manage Type 2 diabetes. One of its known side effects is weight loss, which has led to its off-label use as a weight management solution.

The drug works by mimicking the functions of natural hormones in the body to regulate blood sugar levels. As a result, it can reduce appetite and lead to decreased food intake.

Following Musk's post, one of his followers suggested having a healthy lifestyle and hitting the gym five times a week.

Musk responded with his thoughts, saying how one's "poor limbic system has to fight off the combined effort of billions of humans honing the tastiness of food for thousands of years!"

