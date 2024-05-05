China's Growing Missile Arsenal Is Putting US Officials On Edge

Loading... Loading...

The U.S. military is facing an escalating threat from China's rapidly growing Rocket Force, which poses a significant risk to American bases and warships in the Pacific. The development has reportedly raised alarm among U.S. officials and military leaders.

What Happened: China's Rocket Force, equipped with thousands of missiles, is a major threat to U.S. forces in the Indo-Pacific, reported Business Insider. The missiles, known as "carrier killers" and the "Guam Express," could make a potential conflict in the region devastating for American forces.

The Chinese military has effectively doubled its stock of some missiles from 2021 to 2022, including medium-range ballistic missiles that could target American military bases in Japan and intermediate-range missiles that can reach Guam.

Speaking with Business Insider, Adm. John Aquilino, the current commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, referred to China as "the most concerning security threat that exists."

Why It Matters: China's military doctrine focuses on deterring threats and, if necessary, striking quickly and hard.

The country's expanding missile capabilities are part of a larger strategy to prevent the U.S. and its allies from gaining unrestricted access to the Pacific region. This includes potential scenarios where U.S. forces attempt to aid Taiwan during a Chinese blockade or invasion.

With these missiles, China is signaling that it could attack U.S. bases and ships in the region with little to no warning.

The U.S. Defense Department estimates China has more than 500 operational nuclear warheads, the third most in the world, and that number is expected to increase.

Experts have called for the U.S. to respond to China's challenges in a way that recognizes the scale of the threats. This includes strengthening air defenses, hardening bases in the Pacific and dispersing forces to avoid becoming fixed targets.

Furthermore, U.S. intelligence officials have warned of the risks of doing business with China due to its updated counterespionage law. Amidst these tensions, countries like Australia are bolstering their defense capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region.

