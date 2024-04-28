'Trump Is Busy Taking Himself Down Every Day:' Former White House Chief Of Staff Says Biden Needs No 'Big Political Strategy'

Loading... Loading...

Former White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain believes President Joe Biden does not require a major political strategy against Donald Trump, who he says is causing sufficient self-damage.

What Happened: Klain, in conversation with MSNBC host and former White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Sunday, stated, “I don't think it's a big political strategy to take down Donald Trump. I think Trump is busy taking himself down every day”.

"And it's important, though, for the president to make the contrast between the kind of presidency he's brought and what he'll do for four more years, and [what] Donald Trump has done, what Trump himself is saying he's going to if he gets the chance to come back to the White House,” he added.

This statement came in response to Psaki’s reference to Biden’s speech at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, where Biden took humorous potshots at Trump, as reported by The Hill.

Both Biden and Trump have secured the necessary delegates for their respective parties' nominations in this year’s presidential race, setting the stage for a rematch from their 2020 face-off.

The race is projected to be closely contested, with Trump leading Biden by less than half a point, according to polling averages from The Hill/Decision Desk HQ.

Why It Matters: Trump’s public image has been under scrutiny due to ongoing legal issues. Recently, Stephanie Grisham, a former Trump aide, revealed that former First Lady Melania Trump is not pleased with the ongoing details of her husband’s hush money trial. The case centers on allegations that Trump falsified documents to hide a payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

A recent CNN poll revealed that only 13% believe Trump is receiving fair treatment in his criminal trial. With a majority skeptical about a fair verdict, and many finding Trump’s behavior during the trial inappropriate, Trump’s legal troubles could potentially impact his chances in the upcoming election.

