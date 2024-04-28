Amid Latest Indictments, Former Trump Aide Slams Ex-President Over Treatment Of 'Bodies Around Him': 'He Takes Out Everybody Who Is Loyal To Him'

Loading... Loading...

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Donald Trump, publicly expressed her disapproval of the ex-president following the recent indictments of his associates in the Arizona fake electors scheme.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Hutchinson voiced her concerns in an interview with CNN. She previously served as a top aide to Trump's White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who provided testimony to the January 6 committee.

Hutchinson accused Trump of sacrificing those loyal to him for his gain. She also criticized his disregard for democratic institutions and warned of the potential risks for those who believe they are entering public service for the greater good.

News of the indictment of Meadows and six other associates — Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, John Eastman, Christina Bobb, Boris Epshteyn and Mike Roman — in Arizona had just been released. Hutchinson expressed her disappointment, particularly with her former boss Meadows.

Talking about Meadows getting indicted for the second time, Hutchinson said, "It’s really sad. I was really close with Mark. If we look at how Trump has conducted himself, through his business career, and also his political career, I almost relate it to just bodies around him, that he takes out everybody who is loyal to him, because it’s all about his personal gain, and what he can gain from those people."

She emphasized the importance of the public understanding Trump's true character, especially considering his potential run for the presidency again.

"Donald Trump is inherently about himself. That’s why America is in the position that it is today because he did not want to give up the presidency. And he’s now running again. He’s been indicted in multiple jurisdictions," she added.

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Trump has faced scrutiny. The former president is facing a criminal trial over alleged hush money payments made during his 2016 presidential campaign. During the first week, the prosecution revealed Trump's alleged efforts to suppress damaging information about his personal life.

Trump's legal troubles have divided public opinion. A YouGov poll revealed a clear divide between Republicans and Democrats, with many Republicans skeptical about the fairness of the cases against Trump.

These recent indictments and Hutchinson's comments add to the growing concerns about Trump's character and his potential return to politics.

