Tesla's Cybertruck Finally Getting Its Promised Off-Roading Features: Watch It Getting Tested For Rock Crawl, Jumps, Sand Dune Crawl And More

Tesla Inc. TSLA is gearing up to enhance its Cybertruck with a range of new off-roading features, as disclosed in a video released over the weekend.

What Happened: As reported by Teslarati on Sunday, the forthcoming off-roading tools for Tesla’s Cybertruck were displayed in a video shared by Top Gear.

The video highlights the new features, including extra off-roading modes, access to pitch and angle settings, and front and rear locking differential access.

The video, shot in Johnson Valley, California, showcases a Cybertruck and a Rivian R1T testing the Tesla pickup’s off-roading capabilities. The electric trucks are seen performing four off-roading tests: a rock crawl, a "whoops" test, a jump, and a sand dune crawl, with the Cybertruck employing some of the new features.

The new off-roading features consist of four dedicated terrain modes: all-purpose, rock, gravel/deep snow, and sand. The software also allows drivers to switch between turning the locking differentials all on, only the rear on, or all off.

While the release date for the new off-roading features remains uncertain, Tesla Cybertruck engineer Wes Morrill hinted that the upcoming release might include more than what the video reveals. Detailed release notes for the update will be made public soon, Morrill added.

Why It Matters: This update comes in the wake of a series of events that have highlighted the Cybertruck’s off-roading prowess.

In March 2024, a video showed the Cybertruck skillfully navigating the challenging Hell's Revenge trail in Moab, Utah.

Before that, in November 2023, Tesla CEO Elon Musk described the Cybertruck as “alien technology” when responding to a video comparing its offroad performance with Ford’s F-150 Lightning. Around the same time, another video demonstrated a Tesla car outpacing two Jeeps in a sand dune climb.

Photo courtesy: Tesla