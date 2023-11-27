Why Wait For The Cybertruck To Go Off-Roading? New Video Shows Tesla Car Climb Dunes Faster Than Jeeps

Loading... Loading... Loading...

EV giant Tesla Inc‘s TSLA electric vehicles can seemingly conquer a diverse set of terrain as proven by a video recently posted on X.

What Happened: An X user who goes by the name of Charge Go on Sunday shared a short video of a Tesla car driving over dunes.

The 17-second video shows the vehicle accelerate faster than the two Jeeps it started out with to the top of the sand dune. The origin of the video is not known at the time of reporting.

Upcoming Cybertruck: While Tesla cars indeed have good performance, enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for its upcoming Cybertruck, which Tesla promises will have more performance than a sports car.

Company CEO Elon Musk has previously teased the Cybertruck’s abilities on desert terrain and said it would be cool to see Cybertruck dune bashing. Dune bashing is off-roading on dunes, mostly done by larger vehicles.

Tesla will make its first Cybertruck deliveries on Nov. 30 at Gigafactory Texas. The company promises acceleration from 0-60 mph in less than 3 seconds for the Cybertruck and up to 500 miles of range. However, more details on its configurations and pricing are still under wraps.

