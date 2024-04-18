Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Mike Johnson Has Turned Into A 'Mini Tyrant': 'We Need A New Speaker'

Loading... Loading...

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has criticized House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) for his alleged autocratic behavior and backroom dealings with Democrats. The tweet was posted on Tuesday.

What Happened: Greene, in her tweet, accused Mike Johnson of becoming a “mini tyrant.” She alleged that he was using underhanded tactics with Democrats to alter the rules of Congress, thereby maintaining his power and pushing through the agendas of President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

This tweet comes in the wake of Greene’s ongoing campaign to unseat Johnson, a campaign that has recently been joined by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.). Despite former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Johnson, Greene has been pushing for a vote on Johnson’s removal, particularly over issues related to Ukraine aid.

Why It Matters: Johnson quashed rumors about considering changes to make his leadership more secure, despite pressure from Republican hard-liners who deemed it a “red line.” Johnson criticized the existing rule allowing easy ousting but affirmed it would remain, reported ABC News.

He faced opposition from the party’s right flank, led by Greene, who demanded assurances he wouldn’t alter the rule. Amidst the standoff, Johnson navigated delicate balances between advancing national security bills and retaining his position, with some members threatening to oust him if he altered the threshold for a motion to vacate.

Johnson has been facing criticism from conservatives due to the lack of border security provisions in his latest foreign aid proposal. He dismissed the criticism, attributing the lack of action to Senate and White House Democrats. He stated, "Some of my colleagues want the Speaker of the House to have a magic wand. If we could close the border ourselves, we would have done it a long time ago.”

Johnson’s comments came after the release of legislative text for three bills that would combine military assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and allies in the Indo-Pacific with humanitarian aid for Gaza. These bills, however, do not include a border security measure, a reversal from Johnson's previous indication that aid for Ukraine would be tied to such measures. This has been a point of contention for Greene and her supporters, as seen in her recent efforts to remove Johnson from his position as Speaker.

