US Envoy Calls On Russia And China To Stop 'Rewarding' Kim Jong Un's 'Bad Behavior:' 'Hiding The Truth Does Not Change It'

In a firm stance against Kim Jong Un‘s allies, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations has issued a stark admonition to Russia and China regarding their support for North Korea.

What Happened: The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations has called out Russia and China for their actions regarding North Korea, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

During a visit to the Demilitarized Zone in South Korea, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield criticized Russia and China for protecting North Korea from sanctions. This followed Russia’s veto and China’s abstention from renewing a U.N. panel that monitors sanctions against North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

“Hiding the truth does not change it. Rewarding bad behavior only encourages it,” she said.

Thomas-Greenfield emphasized that Moscow’s and Beijing’s actions bolster North Korea’s ability to evade sanctions and avoid accountability. She urged both countries to engage Pyongyang in diplomatic negotiations and constructive dialogue.

The ambassador also highlighted efforts to continue monitoring North Korea’s sanctions enforcement through “creative” and “out-of-the-box thinking” with allies. In Seoul, she met with young North Korean defectors, praising their bravery and expressing a commitment to spotlight human rights violations in North Korea.

Thomas-Greenfield’s trip, which began on Sunday, included discussions on deterring North Korea’s weapons programs and promoting human rights. She is scheduled to continue her diplomatic efforts in Japan, focusing on the issue of Japanese abductees and visiting Nagasaki.

Why It Matters: The admonition from Thomas-Greenfield comes amid heightened concerns over North Korea’s military capabilities and its implications for global security. Earlier this month, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised alarms over the military aid that Russia is receiving from North Korea, Iran, and China, emphasizing the need to support Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia.

Furthermore, the effectiveness of sanctions against North Korea has been called into question following Russia’s veto in March against the renewal of the U.N. panel responsible for monitoring these sanctions. Former members of the panel have expressed concerns about the future of the sanctions regime, suggesting a grim outlook for enforcement.

Image by lev radin via Shutterstock

