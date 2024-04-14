Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Trying To Oust Speaker Mike Johnson — Except She Has No GOP Allies

Loading... Loading...

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's attempt to dethrone the current House Speaker, Mike Johnson, mirrors a previous effort by Rep. Matt Gaetz against Kevin McCarthy.

However, unlike Gaetz's successful motion, which saw McCarthy lose his position swiftly, Greene's endeavor lacks momentum and support.

Three weeks ago, she initiated a motion to vacate the chair without triggering any immediate action, embarking on a quest for allies that has yet to bear fruit.

Notably, Greene finds herself isolated in her crusade. No GOP members have publicly backed her motion, and her anticipated support from Donald Trump and his circle has not materialized, reported MSNBC.

Instead, Trump's camp has voiced concerns that an electoral-year battle for the speakership could detract from the GOP's broader objectives.

The sentiment within Trump's circle reportedly leans heavily against Greene's move, with many viewing it as an unnecessary distraction and critique of how the party is being run.

The absence of a clear successor for Johnson additionally amplifies the problem. The House Republican conference, including Greene, faces a dilemma as there appears to be no viable candidate to fill Johnson's shoes.

This has led to a general reluctance within the party to engage in what many predict would be a chaotic and directionless power struggle.

Greene herself, when pressed for alternatives, could not name a successor, highlighting a fundamental issue with her motion, MSNBC noted.

Thus, the situation suggests that Johnson's position remains secure for the time being, not due to overwhelming support or accomplishments but because the alternatives seem even less appealing to GOP members.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

