New York Hospital Sues AG Letitia James, Who Took On Trump, Over Alleged 'Fishing Expedition' Of Drug Testing Records

A New York hospital has taken legal action against the state’s attorney general, Letitia James, over an investigation into alleged secret drug testing of pregnant patients.

What Happened: Garnet Health Medical Center, based in Orange County, has filed a petition to dismiss a subpoena issued by James’ office. The subpoena demands the medical records of thousands of obstetrics patients over the past six years, reported Politico.

The hospital argues that the subpoena is excessively broad and potentially politically motivated. It claims that the subpoena is a “fishing expedition” and termed the investigation as a “legislative agenda” of women’s rights organizations involved in discrimination cases filed by two former obstetrics patients.

The investigation, led by James’ office, is focused on allegations of hospitals conducting medically unnecessary drug tests on pregnant patients without their knowledge or consent. The results were then reported to Child Protective Services, potentially leading to illegal sex discrimination under state law.

This case is part of a broader issue in New York, where hospitals have been accused of routinely and arbitrarily conducting drug tests on pregnant and postpartum patients without their knowledge.

Why It Matters: James’ office has been investigating these allegations since October 2021. The hospital’s legal challenge comes amid a series of gender and racial discrimination lawsuits against New York hospitals for similar practices, the report noted.

