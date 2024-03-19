Former Trump Aide Says If Letitia James Seizes Ex-President's Properties It Would Be 'Very Hard On His Ego'

Loading... Loading...

Stephanie Grisham, the former White House press secretary for Donald Trump, has predicted how the former president would react if New York Attorney General Letitia James follows through on her threat to seize his properties.

What Happened: Grisham, in an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett, suggested that Trump would be particularly affected if James were to seize properties such as 40 Wall Street, Mar-a-Lago, Bedminster, or Trump Tower.

"I think if it were to happen, 40 Wall Street is probably the one that he would, I mean, he would hate it. But I think if she tried to seize Mar-a-Lago or Bedminster or Trump Tower even, I mean, those are his babies," she said.

"You've got the Sterling golf course in Virginia. Any of the properties with golf courses, I think, would absolutely devastate him."

"It will be interesting to see what she goes for."

Grisham also commented on the potential impact on Trump’s ego and that of his family, should he fail to pay the $464 million in damages from his civil fraud case or secure the bond needed to appeal the ruling. She described this as a scenario that would be “very, very hard on his ego” and “hurt their egos.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s financial and legal challenges have been the subject of intense scrutiny. His niece and clinical psychologist, Mary Trump, has warned that the former president’s behavior could become “even more volatile” amid the “worst-case” legal scenario of being unable to secure the $464 million bond.

Earlier, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen suggested that Trump’s “superego” has taken a hit due to his mounting legal fees. Cohen also warned of potential national security risks if Trump’s legal debts are paid off by foreign entities.

The former president is currently dealing with legal challenges on both federal and state levels, across different places like New York City, Washington, Atlanta, Florida, and Georgia. Despite the allegations, he continues to assert his innocence, describing the cases as a "witch hunt."

According to Real Clear Politics, at the national level, Trump held 47.2% support among voters, While Biden trailed with 45.5% support.

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.