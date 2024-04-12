Ford's Driver Assistance Was Being Used During Fatal Texas Accidents, Probe Reveals

U.S. safety regulators have revealed that two deadly incidents involving Ford Motor Company‘s F Mach-E were using the advanced driver assistance system “BlueCruise,” raising concerns about the safety of autonomous driving technologies.
What Happened: The U.S. safety regulators are probing two fatal crashes involving Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicles that were using the BlueCruise advanced driver assistance system, Reuters reported on Friday.
The first incident occurred on Feb. 24 on Interstate Highway 10 in San Antonio, Texas, where a Ford Mustang Mach-E struck a stationary Honda CR-V, resulting in the death of the Honda driver. The vehicle’s data confirmed BlueCruise was active prior to the crash.
A second crash on March 3 in Philadelphia involved a Ford Mach-E and two stationary cars. This incident, which may have also involved the advanced driver assistance system, led to two fatalities and significant traffic disruption on the I-95 interstate highway.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are investigating both crashes. A witness in the Texas crash reported seeing the Ford hit the Honda, which had no tail or hazard lights on, in her rearview mirror.
See Also: Tesla Back As Ark’s Darling: EV Giant Reclaims Top Spot In Cathie Wood’s Flagship Fund After Over 2 Years
Ford has been cooperative with the investigations, stating it is fully collaborating with both agencies to understand the details of the Mar. 3 crash.
The NHTSA has initiated special crash investigations into these incidents, part of its broader efforts to scrutinize emerging automotive technologies.
Why It Matters: Concerns over Ford’s advanced driving systems have escalated following the fatal Mustang Mach-E crash in San Antonio, Texas, prompting a federal probe by the NHTSA. This incident has cast a spotlight on the potential risks associated with autonomous driving technologies.
Despite these concerns, Ford has continued to innovate, recently announcing upgrades to the 2024 Mustang Mach-E, including improved charging times and a new rear motor, positioning it as a strong competitor in the electric vehicle market.
However, the company’s reputation may be affected by these recent events, as evidenced by a dip in Ford’s shares following the recall of 42,652 Bronco Sport & Escape vehicles over a separate issue, highlighting the challenges automakers face in ensuring the safety and reliability of their vehicles.
As of Thursday, Ford’s stock closed at $13.04, slightly down from the previous close by 0.15%. The stock has seen highs of $15.42 and lows of $9.63 over the past fifty-two weeks, with a volume of 38,383,117 on the closing date.
Read Next: Tesla’s Robotaxi Won’t Get Investors ‘Excited,’ Say Analysts: ‘We See…Unveiling On August 8 As More Aspirational’
Photo: Courtesy of the company
Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari
The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.