Ford's Advanced Driving Systems Under Scrutiny: Fatal Mustang Mach-E Crash Reportedly Triggers Federal Probe

Loading... Loading...

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is reportedly probing a fatal crash involving a Ford Motor Company‘s F Mustang Mach-E in San Antonio, Texas.

NHTSA’s investigation is prompted by suspicions that an advanced driver assistance system was active during the accident, reported Reuters.

The report noted that the NTSB initiated a separate inquiry into the incident, focusing on the collision between the Ford and a stationary Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC CR-V on Interstate Highway 10 on February 24.

A San Antonio police report revealed that the Ford was utilizing “partial automation” at the time of the crash.

NHTSA regularly conducts over 100 special crash investigations yearly, examining emerging technologies and potential auto safety concerns, as per the report.

This marks NHTSA’s first special crash investigation into a Ford advanced system.

The report further noted that the driver of the Honda CR-V, Jeffrey Allen Johnson, succumbed to injuries after being transported to a hospital.

Ford’s BlueCruise, touted as an advanced hands-free driving system, functions on 97% of U.S. and Canadian highways without intersections or traffic signals.

The report quoted NTSB as investigating the crash “due to its continued interest in advanced driver assistance systems and how vehicle operators interact with these technologies.”

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons