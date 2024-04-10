Ford's 2024 Mustang Mach-E Gets Range Boost, Faster Charging — And Quicker Than Tesla Model Y Performance

Ford Motor Company F has announced a series of upgrades for its 2024 Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle, including a new rear motor, improved charging times, and an updated GT model.
What Happened: The 2024 Mustang Mach-E will now be equipped with a new rear motor, developed in-house by Ford, that is lighter and provides enhanced torque, reported Car and Driver on Sunday.
The new motor will increase the range of the Select model with the standard-range battery and single-motor rear-wheel-drive powertrain to 250 miles. The rear-wheel-drive Premium model with the extended-range battery will have an EPA estimate of 320 miles, an increase of 20 miles from the 2021 model.
Ford has also reduced the charging times for the Mach-E lineup. Models with the extended-range battery will now reach 80% charge in just over 36 minutes, almost nine minutes quicker than before. For vehicles with the standard-range battery, the charge time is just over 32 minutes, a six-minute improvement.
The Mustang Mach-E will now be able to access the Tesla Supercharger network with the use of an adapter.
The high-performance GT trim will now come with a Performance Upgrade package, which adds 100 pound-feet of torque. This will allow the most potent version of the Mustang Mach-E to go from zero to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds — which makes it quicker than a Tesla Model Y Performance model but still not as good as the Model 3 Performance.
Other updates include a new interface for the 15.5-inch center touchscreen, with new button icons designed to make it easier to access important information.
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are still standard, and Ford’s BlueCruise hands-free driver assistance tech is offered on every Mach-E.
Why It Matters: The upgrades to the Mustang Mach-E come at a time when Ford has been making significant strides in the EV market.
After slashing prices for the Mustang Mach-E earlier this year, the model’s sales soared, indicating that cost is a key factor in EV adoption.
Additionally, Ford reported an 86% jump in EV sales in the U.S. for the first quarter of 2024, contradicting Tesla CEO Elon Musk‘s claims of a “tough quarter” for all EV makers.
