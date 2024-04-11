Israeli Strike In Gaza Strip Kills Three Sons, Four Grandchildren Of Hamas Leader: Report

Loading... Loading...

An Israeli airstrike has reportedly killed three sons of a key Hamas figure in Gaza.

What Happened: According to Reuters, an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on Wednesday claimed the lives of three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. The Israeli military, which confirmed the strike, identified the deceased as members of Hamas’s military faction.

The attack targeted their vehicle in the Al-Shati camp, also resulting in the deaths of four of Haniyeh’s grandchildren. The incident occurred during a family gathering in the Shati refugee camp to celebrate the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday.

Amid ongoing ceasefire negotiations, Haniyeh, who is based in Qatar, has been a key figure in Hamas’s international diplomacy. Despite the loss, he conveyed on Al Jazeera TV that his personal grief does not outweigh the collective suffering of the Palestinian people.

The confirmation of the deaths came through Haniyeh’s eldest son’s Facebook post, which honored their “martyrdom.” Haniyeh has been at the helm of Hamas since 2017 and is actively involved in ceasefire discussions, maintaining ties with allies like Iran, despite Israel’s classification of Hamas leadership as terrorists.

Why It Matters: The airstrike on Ismail Haniyeh’s family members comes amid a backdrop of heightened tensions and international outcry over the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Just a week prior, U.S. President Joe Biden expressed his “outrage and heartbreak” over a previous Israeli airstrike that resulted in the deaths of seven foreign aid workers, calling for a thorough investigation.

Furthermore, the incident has political implications, as evidenced by former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Pelosi slammed Netanyahu for prioritizing his own political survival over peace efforts.

