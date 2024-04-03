Biden 'Outraged And Heartbroken' Over Israeli Airstrike That Killed Foreign Aid Workers: 'This Conflict Has Been One Of The Worst In Recent Memory'

Loading... Loading...

U.S. President Joe Biden voiced his dismay over an Israeli airstrike in Gaza that led to the deaths of seven aid workers associated with World Central Kitchen. Biden called for an expedited investigation and public disclosure of its findings, emphasizing that this incident is part of a larger pattern of harm to aid workers.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Biden’s comments came in response to the Israeli airstrike that resulted in the deaths of seven WCK aid workers in Gaza. Biden expressed his concern over the lack of protection for aid workers and civilians in the region, adding that he was “outraged and heartbroken,” Reuters reported.

“This conflict has been one of the worst in recent memory in terms of how many aid workers have been killed,” he said.

He urged Israel to take more proactive measures to safeguard aid workers and civilians, emphasizing the need to deconflict military operations against Hamas with humanitarian efforts to prevent civilian casualties. Biden also pledged to continue pushing Israel to improve aid delivery to Gaza.

Biden expressed his condolences and support for WCK’s “relentless and heroic efforts to get food to hungry people around the globe,” after speaking with WCK founder Jose Andres.

Why It Matters: The recent Israeli airstrike has sparked international outrage. The victims of the attack were foreign aid workers from Australia, Britain, and Poland, who were working for WCK, a non-governmental organization founded by celebrity chef Andres.

This incident came amid warnings from the United Nations about potential war crimes in Gaza and an order from the International Court of Justice for Israel to improve the humanitarian situation in the region.

