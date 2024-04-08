Trump's Legal Team Subpoenas Stormy Daniels' Talks With Michael Cohen And Others In Hush Money Case

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump‘s legal team has subpoenaed adult film actress Stormy Daniels‘ communications with Michael Cohen and others in the latest development of the ongoing hush money case.

What Happened: Trump’s lawyers have requested Justice Juan Merchan to enforce a subpoena for Daniels’ communications with Cohen, former Playboy model Karen McDougal, and others who are expected to testify in the upcoming hush money trial, reported The Hill.

Trump’s attorney, Todd Blanche, argued that Daniels’ communications with these witnesses or confirmation of their deletion could suggest a coordinated effort to present false testimony. The legal team is also seeking Daniels’ communications with advice columnists E. Jean Carroll, Jessica Leeds, and Natasha Stoynoff, all of whom have previously testified against Trump.

"Communications between Clifford [Daniels] and other women who have sought to monetize sexual assault claims against President Trump are probative of Clifford's motive and intent to do the same through false trial testimony," Blanche wrote.

See Also: Trump Claps Back At GOP Critics Who Slammed His Verbal Drubbing Of Netanyahu: ‘There Was No Better Friend

The request comes after a recent statement by comedian Kathy Griffin, who claimed she communicates with Daniels and Carroll daily. Trump’s lawyers argue that this evidence should also be available.

Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment made by Cohen to Daniels. Jury selection for the trial is set to begin on Apr. 15. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Why It Matters: This development follows a series of events leading to the trial. In March, a documentary featuring Daniels was released on Comcast Corporation’s Peacock, shedding light on the hush money deal with Trump. Daniels later revealed that she feared for her life after the deal went public in 2018.

In April, Trump’s lawyers attempted to recuse Judge Juan Merchan from the trial, citing an ‘unacceptable risk.’ This was followed by a rejected request to postpone the trial until the U.S. Supreme Court reviews Trump’s claim to presidential immunity.

Read Next: Trump’s Stress Levels Worry Democratic Strategist: ‘Don’t Know How Much Longer He Can Live…’

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.