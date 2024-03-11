Here's How And When To Watch Documentary On Adult Movie Star Stormy Daniels At The Center Of Trump Hush Money Case

Loading... Loading...

Amid the background of the 2024 elections that could once again see a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, adult movie star and director Stormy Daniels' documentary is going to stream on Comcast Corporation's CMCSA Peacock.

What Happened: The much-anticipated documentary, directed by Sarah Gibson, who has said she had an affair with former president Trump, will be available for streaming on Peacock from March 18.

The documentary premiered at the SXSW Film Festival on March 8 and is said to provide an in-depth look at the events that happened almost five years ago. However, The Hollywood Reporter’s review of the documentary suggests that it may not meet the high expectations set by the controversy surrounding Daniels and Trump.

The trailer of the documentary also shows Daniels speaking about Michael Avenatti, her ex-attorney and now a convicted felon and the turmoil she went through because of the scandal involving Trump.

It was previously reported that the hush money case against Trump which includes orchestrating a payment scheme to silence the adult film actress, is slated for March 25. "I won't give up… because I'm telling the truth," Daniels can be heard saying in the documentary. "I'm out of f***s."

Trump's lawyer has reportedly been trying to postpone the trial and also presented a novel theory stating that even if he was found guilty of something, there wasn't a crime committed.

