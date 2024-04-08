Marjorie Taylor Greene Issues Warning: 'What's Happening In Brazil Could Happen In America' Amid Elon Musk's X Account Blocking Controversy

Loading... Loading...

Rep.Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has expressed concern over the current situation in Brazil, warning that similar events could transpire in America.

What Happened: Greene took to X, formerly Twitter, to share her apprehensions about the ongoing situation in Brazil. Her tweet read, “What is happening to Brazil could happen here in America.”

Taylor Greene shared a video from an X user and journalist who said he was reporting from Brazil and that the country was “on the brink.”

Why It Matters: The tweet comes in the wake of recent events involving tech billionaire Elon Musk, who is currently under investigation by the Brazilian Supreme Court for obstructing justice in a social media dispute. Musk, the CEO of X, formerly known as Twitter, had called for the impeachment of Brazil’s top judge, citing “abuse of economic power”.

Musk’s actions have stirred controversy, as he challenged the Brazilian Supreme Court’s order to block certain accounts on his social media platform. He labeled the court’s demands as “draconian” and condemned the attempts at censorship. This situation has sparked discussions about the power of tech giants and the potential for similar conflicts in other countries, including the United States.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

