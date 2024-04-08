Russia's Rosatom Alleges Ukraine Attack On Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant, UN Calls For Calm

Loading... Loading...

Rosatom, Russia’s nuclear power corporation, has accused the Ukrainian military of launching attacks on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station. The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog has called for an immediate cessation of such incidents. Ukraine, however, has denied these allegations.

What Happened: Rosatom stated on Sunday that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, which is currently under Russian control, was hit multiple times, causing three injuries, Reuters reported on Monday. The corporation has called on global leaders to condemn these incidents. Russian officials and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of the U.N. have confirmed that radiation levels remain normal and the damage is not severe.

A Ukrainian intelligence official has denied any involvement in the strikes, suggesting that they could be the work of the Russians themselves. The plant, the largest in Europe, was taken over by Russian troops during the initial weeks of the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The facility is located near the front lines of the ongoing conflict, and both sides have accused each other of risking a nuclear disaster.

Rosatom reported that the first strike hit an area near a canteen, injuring three staff members. Within a half-hour, a drone reportedly attacked a cargo loading area, and another drone struck the sixth reactor’s dome. The IAEA reported a single casualty and confirmed three “direct hits” to structures.

Why It Matters: The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is home to six Soviet-designed VVER-1000 V-320 water-cooled and water-moderated reactors containing Uranium 235 and also stores spent nuclear fuel. Any damage to the plant could potentially lead to a nuclear disaster, making the situation extremely volatile and dangerous.

Previously, Ukraine launched drone attacks on two Russian oil installments, impacting 11% of Russia's gasoline. This led to crude oil prices marking a sharp hike.

This incident comes amid warnings of a potential stalemate in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with Moscow gaining ground.

It also follows the U.S.’s stern warning to China about the consequences of aiding Moscow’s war efforts in Ukraine.

