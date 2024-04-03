Trump Vs. Biden Faceoff: Polls Swing In Former President's Favor Across Arizona, Georgia, Nevada And Beyond

Loading... Loading...

The 2024 presidential election is shaping up to be another tight race, with former President Donald Trump leading in several key swing states, according to recent polls.

What Happened: Trump is currently ahead of President Joe Biden in seven battleground states, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. These states include Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and North Carolina.

Trump is leading in the polling average by nearly 5 points in Arizona, a state Biden flipped in 2020. The former president is also ahead in Georgia, where Biden won narrowly. Trump’s lead in Michigan, another state Biden won in 2020, is around 4 points.

In Nevada, a state that has consistently voted for the Democratic presidential candidate since 2008, Trump is leading by less than 4 points. North Carolina, a key battleground state, also shows Trump leading by about 5 points.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania, a pivotal state in the 2020 election, is showing a close race, with Trump leading by just 1.3 points in the polling average.

Wisconsin, the closest state Biden reclaimed in 2020, is also showing a tight race. Trump leads by 1.6 points in the polling average.

Why It Matters: The latest polling data indicates a significant shift in the political landscape. Just a week ago, a poll in Pennsylvania showed Biden with a 5-point lead over Trump. However, the data suggests a closer race in this crucial swing state.

Moreover, the results align with a recent national poll that showed Trump leading Biden in a head-to-head matchup for the 2024 presidential election.

These developments come amid heightened political tensions, with Trump escalating personal attacks on Biden and prominent figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. labeling Biden as a greater threat to democracy than Trump.

