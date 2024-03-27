Apple Might Finally Introduce This Much Requested Maps Feature In iOS 18

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly planning to add “custom routes” support to Apple Maps in the highly anticipated iOS 18 update. This feature will allow users to enter their chosen navigation paths, marking a significant expansion from the current pre-selected routes.

What Happened: MacRumors has reported that Apple is potentially introducing a “custom routes” feature in the iOS 18. The discovery was made through a review of code associated with Apple Maps.

Apple Maps does not permit users to enter their preferred routes, and it is restricted to Apple’s pre-set options. However, this is set to change with the upcoming iOS 18 update. The tech giant has introduced a file named “CustomRouteCreation” to the back end of the map, providing a hint of this new feature. Though the file does not offer detailed insight, it does suggest that the feature will initially be available only in the United States.

The new function will enable users to select the exact roads they wish to travel, accommodating preferences for scenic routes or familiar paths. This capability to create custom routes is a feature that Apple Maps users have long requested and one that rival services like Google Maps already offer.

iOS 18 will be unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, June 10.

Why It Matters: The introduction of the custom routes feature is the latest in a series of anticipated upgrades to Apple’s iOS 18. According to multiple reports, iOS 18 is also expected to include enhanced AI features, a redesigned home screen, advanced accessibility features, and a “hearing aid mode” for AirPods Pro. This functional expansion positions iOS 18 as potentially the most significant update in iPhone’s history.

