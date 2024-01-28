In Unusual Twist, Donald Trump's Team Reached Out To Unlikely Candidate To Be His Vice President, Says Report

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump's team initiated preliminary discussions with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about a potential vice-presidential role.

According to those in the know, the outreach to Kennedy occurred soon after Trump announced his presidential campaign in April 2023.

"Trump operatives expressed an interest in Kennedy early on, but it was all premature," a source familiar with the matter revealed to the New York Post.

"It was right out of the box when Bobby announced in April 2023 that he was running for president," the source added.

Kennedy, 70, initially a Democratic contender who later declared himself an independent, has consistently rebuffed the idea of aligning with Trump as his vice president.

"I’ve heard the concept. It’s not surprising," stated Timothy Mellon, a major benefactor to Kennedy's SuperPAC.

Also Read: Trump's Niece Says Verdict In E. Jean Carroll Defamation Trial 'Is One Of The Worst Days' In His Life: 'Donald Is Finally Facing The Consequences'

The New York Post reported that a second donor backing Trump and Kennedy hinted that efforts to enlist Kennedy are still ongoing within Trump's inner circles.

"It's very much behind the scenes at this stage. As we progress, you might see it bubble up a little bit more," the donor commented, emphasizing Kennedy's potential to draw new voters to the polls.

The notion of a Trump-Kennedy alliance is intriguing, especially given their differing views on vaccines.

Loading... Loading...

Trump, who championed the development of the coronavirus vaccine during his presidency, contrasts sharply with Kennedy's well-known stance against vaccinations.

Nevertheless, Steve Bannon, Trump's former chief strategist, has supported this alliance, predicting a "massive landslide" should it come to fruition.

With Trump's commanding wins in early primaries, speculation about his choice of running mate is rife. Names like Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), and Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) have floated around.

Now Read: Amid Legal Troubles, Trump Finds Himself Campaigning Against Biden And Haley During Critical Weekend

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock