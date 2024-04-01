Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Celebrates Engagement With $4K Bottle Of Wine, Pop Music — Fiancé Lauren Sánchez Spotted Wearing Ring Worth Millions

Loading... Loading...

Amazon.com, Inc. founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Emmy-winning journalist Lauren Sánchez, celebrated their engagement with a lavish evening in Cannes, France, according to a new report.

What Happened: Bezos, 59, and Sánchez, 53, marked their engagement at La Petite Maison in Cannes, France, on May 22. The couple was joined by Bezos’ sister, Christina Bezos Poore, and her husband, Steve Poore.

The group enjoyed zucchini blossoms with parmesan cheese and a €4,000 (about $4,285) bottle of Dugat-Py Grand Cru from Domaine Bernard, a small batch red Burgundy wine. The restaurant, known for its late-night live band, provided entertainment with covers of popular songs, reported People, citing sources.

Sánchez was later observed sporting a ring on her finger while aboard billionaire’s $500 million superyacht named the Koru. The diamond engagement ring, estimated to be “25-30 carat,” could fetch a value ranging “anywhere from $3 million to upwards of $5 million,” according to jeweler and expert Briony Raymond.

In August 2023, it was reported that the duo hosted an engagement party on the superyacht outside of Positano, Italy and invited several notable people including Bill Gates and girlfriend Paula Hurd, Leonardo DiCaprio Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, among others.

As per the People report, Bezos and Sánchez have been spending quality time together on Amazon founder’s new yacht, exploring the South of France. They previously also attended the premiere of Apple Original Films’ “Killers of the Flower Moon” at the Cannes Film Festival.

According to a source, the pair “are usually hand-in-hand,” and “look very happy.”

Why It Matters: Bezos and Sánchez’s relationship has been the subject of much media attention. The couple’s love story began amid scandal, with Bezos admitting to having a relationship with Sánchez while still married to his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott. The affair led to the most expensive divorce in history, but Bezos has since moved on and is now happily engaged to Sánchez.

Bezos and Sánchez have also been making significant life changes, with Bezos selling off his Seattle real estate portfolio as they plan to move to Miami.

Meanwhile, last year, it was also reported that although Bezos didn’t have a prenuptial agreement during his prior marriage, resulting in a $38 billion settlement, it’s likely that he will safeguard his substantial fortune as he enters into his second marriage with Sánchez.

