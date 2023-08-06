Bezos Throws Engagement Party On $500 Million Yacht Ahead Of Amazon's Earnings — Here's Who Was In Attendance (Including Bill Gates)

Shares of Amazon.com Inc AMZN soared Friday after the company reported second quarter financial results.

The increase in the value of Amazon shares, which neared 52-week highs, saw Chairman and former CEO Jeff Bezos increase his wealth by nearly $11 billion on Friday. The billionaire celebrated more than just Amazon’s quarterly results this week with a party thrown on his $500 million yacht off the coast of Italy.

What Happened: The superyacht Koru caused controversy previously over its record-breaking size and a proposal to disassemble a historic bridge to help the boat get to the open sea.

After delays and controversy, Bezos took possession of Koru earlier this year. As Benzinga previously reported, the superyacht has a cost of $500 million, its own support boat and annual costs of $25 million.

On Wednesday, Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sanchez hosted an engagement party on the superyacht outside of Positano, Italy, according to Page Six. A source told Page Six that there was a small crowd in attendance and named several notable people who were included in the celebration.

Among the guests were:

Bill Gates and girlfriend Paula Hurd

Wendi Murdoch

Ari Emanuel and wife Sarah Staudinger

Leonardo DiCaprio

Tobey Maguire

Andrew Garfield

Rania Al Abdullah, Queen of Jordan

Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble

Fabiola Beracasa Beckman

Why It’s Important: Bezos proposed to Sanchez in May after dating the media personality for five years.

Page Six shared photos of some of the guests that attended the engagement party, but Bezos and Sanchez stayed out of the eye of the paparazzi during the event.

No wedding date has been set for the Amazon.com founder and his fiancée. Sources told PEOPLE that the couple have not started planning their wedding.

“They’re still just enjoying the engagement,” the source told PEOPLE.

Both Bezos and Sanchez were previously married.

Bezos is the third-richest person in the world with a wealth of $164 billion, according to Bloomberg. Bezos has gained $57 billion to his wealth year-to-date in 2023, trailing only Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg for the top gain this year.

Photo: Shutterstock