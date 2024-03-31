Elon Musk Gears Up For Grok 2, Zuckerberg Reportedly Woos AI Talent From Google's DeepMind, Tesla Hiring For Optimus Humanoid Robot And More: This Week In AI

Loading... Loading...

The AI industry experienced a flurry of exciting news over the week. Headlines were dominated by developments from some of the industry’s biggest names, including Elon Musk, Tesla Inc. TSLA, Meta Platforms Inc. META, and Microsoft Corp. MSFT. Here’s a quick roundup of the top stories for those who may have missed it.

Musk Gears up for Grok 2

Elon Musk, the founder of xAI, announced that the latest version of his startup’s AI model, Grok, will start rolling out to xAI users next week. Musk is confident that Grok 2 will outperform Meta’s Llama, OpenAI’s GPT-4, and Anthropic’s Claude 3 on all metrics. Read the full article here.

Tesla Hiring for Optimus Humanoid Robot

Tesla, primarily known for its electric vehicles, is expanding into artificial intelligence and robotics. The company has posted a job listing for a key role in its Optimus Humanoid Robot project, stirring speculation that the product’s launch may be imminent. Read the full article here.

Zuckerberg’s Personal Appeal to AI Talent

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is making a personal effort to attract top AI talent from Google’s DeepMind. Reports suggest that he is offering positions without interviews and higher salaries, indicating a serious push by Meta to bolster its AI capabilities. Read the full article here.

Impending AI Bubble?

Speculation is rife about an impending AI bubble, with recent activities by Nvidia, Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, and Microsoft cited as potential indicators by Richard Windsor, a seasoned tech stock analyst. He warns that the current excitement surrounding AI may not last. Read the full article here.

Microsoft’s Stock Poised for Upside

Microsoft, already a leader in the AI revolution, is set for further growth, according to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives. He sees a 19% upside for the tech giant’s stock as usage of its Copilot AI surges. Read the full article here.

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Rounak Jain The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.