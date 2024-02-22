Republicans 'Absolutely' Want To Pay Trump's Legal Bills, Says Ex-President's Daughter-In-Law: 'That's Why You See A GoFundMe Get Started'

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law and a key figure in the Republican National Committee (RNC), Lara Trump, has proposed that the RNC use its funds to cover the legal expenses of the ex-president.

What Happened: Speaking at a campaign event in North Charleston, South Carolina, Lara Trump suggested that the party should cover the legal fees of Donald Trump, who is facing a significant amount of legal trouble, reported AP on Thursday.

Lara Trump added that the idea would get support from GOP voters who see the ongoing cases as political persecution.

“Absolutely. That’s why you see a GoFundMe get started, that’s why people are furious right now when they see the attacks against him they feel it’s an attack not just on Donald Trump but on this country,” she said.

Despite being the frontrunner in the GOP presidential primary, Donald Trump has not yet been officially named the Republican nominee. Nevertheless, he has publicly called for a change in the RNC’s leadership, recommending Lara Trump as co-chair. This proposal has raised concerns about the extent of Donald Trump’s influence on the party.

See Also: Trump’s Legal Team Requests 30-Day Extension on $355M Fraud Verdict Payment: Lawyers Say NY Attorney Gene

Lara Trump assured reporters that her appointment would enhance the trust of GOP voters in the RNC and emphasized that her loyalty lies with her father-in-law.

"Having someone like me in there I think will go a long way for people. I can assure you that my loyalty is to my father-in-law and I will make sure that every penny is used properly," she said.

"It should be going to fight for Nov. 5 for the causes that we care about."

She also outlined the party’s key objectives, including securing a Republican majority in the House and Senate and ensuring Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election.

Despite her commitment to neutrality in primary contests, Lara Trump clarified that the RNC would support Donald Trump as the Republican nominee for president.

Why It Matters: This proposal comes in the wake of concerns raised by Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, who suggested that Donald Trump is attempting to influence the election results through his appointments at the RNC. The proposal also follows late-night host Jimmy Kimmel‘s criticism of Lara Trump’s appointment to a senior role at the RNC, which he described as an attempt to turn the Republican Party into a family business.

Read Next: Trump Not Sure If He Can Work With Mitch McConnell: ‘He’ll Probably End Up Endorsing Me’

Image via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.