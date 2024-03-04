An Apple First? Tech Watcher Says New Mac, iPad And More Coming But Without Launch Event

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly set to release a series of new hardware, including Mac, iPad, Apple Pencil, and Magic Keyboard updates. However, the tech giant does not plan to host a launch event for these releases.

What Happened: In his latest weekly "Power On" newsletter, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman said that Apple’s new hardware, which is currently in production overseas, will be announced through the company’s website, with a series of online videos and marketing campaigns.

The new products are expected to be released in March or April, following the launch of a special version of iOS 17.4 with support for the new hardware at the end of the month.

The new products include revamped iPad Pro models, an updated iPad Air with a 12.9-inch screen option, and new Apple Pencils and Magic Keyboards for high-end iPads. The Mac lineup will also see the introduction of 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Airs with the faster M3 chip.

Apple’s marketing teams are reportedly preparing to announce these new products soon, with no full-blown event planned. All the attention, according to Gurman, will shift to the Worldwide Developers Conference, where Apple is expected to showcase its generative AI advances.

In a separate post on X, formerly Twitter, Gurman also noted that Apple’s retail stores are running low on MacBook Airs and iPad Pros, with plans for a minor refresh this week and a larger refresh early next week.

