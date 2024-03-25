Trump Surpasses Charles Manson in Indictments, Says Fox Contributor: 'They've Got Multiple Cases Trying To Bankrupt Him'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent Fox segment, contributor Marc Thiessen drew a comparison between the legal issues faced by former President Donald Trump and the charges against infamous cult leader Charles Manson.

What Happened: Thiessen criticized the ongoing civil fraud case against Trump in New York, likening it to Manson’s legal battles in the late 1960s. Manson was convicted of several crimes, including first-degree murder, reported The Hill.

Thiessen expressed relief over the recent ruling by a five-judge state appeals court panel that temporarily halted the enforcement of the $464 million judgment against Trump, on the condition that he posts a $175 million bond within 10 days. Trump has confirmed his intention to pay the bond.

The Fox contributor warned of potential public backlash if the judgment had not been reduced and Trump’s assets were seized. He argued that the legal actions against Trump would not be happening if he were not a presidential candidate, citing the 91 indictments against Trump compared to Manson’s 10.

“They've issued 91 indictments against Donald Trump. Charles Manson faced 10 … They've got multiple cases trying to bankrupt him,” said Thiessen, according to the report.

Thiessen’s comments were first brought to light by Mediaite. He is a regular contributor to Fox and frequently appears on its news and opinion shows. Trump recently criticized Thiessen in a Truth Social post, calling him a “RINO Bush apologist”.

Why It Matters: Trump’s legal troubles have been a topic of discussion, especially in light of his potential 2024 presidential run.

A trial date has been set in April for one of Trump’s criminal cases, which could take place ahead of the 2024 presidential election. This is part of a series of legal challenges facing Trump, whose schedule is increasingly filled with indictments and federal charges.

Furthermore, a New York appeals court recently ruled that Trump will have an additional 10 days to post an appeals bond for a $454-million civil fraud judgment against him. The bond amount has been reduced to $175 million.

