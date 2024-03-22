Lululemon Issues Weak Outlook, Joins Nike And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining by around 0.1% on Friday.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU fell sharply in today’s pre-market trading after releasing fourth-quarter results.

Lululemon posted better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued a weak forecast for the first quarter. The company said it sees first-quarter revenue in the range of $2.175 billion to $2.2 billion versus estimates of $2.25 billion. The company anticipates first-quarter earnings of $2.35 to $2.40 per share versus estimates of $2.55 per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Lululemon Athletica shares dipped 12.8% to $417.25 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Ispire Technology Inc. ISPR shares dipped 11.3% to $7.20 pre-market trading after dipping 15% on Thursday.

MMTec, Inc. MTC shares fell 10.8% to $2.05 in pre-market trading after jumping 20% on Thursday.

SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN shares dipped 9.9% to $6.02 in pre-market trading after tumbling over 15% on Thursday.

Grifols, S.A. GRFS shares fell 8.6% to $6.20 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Thursday.

NIKE, Inc. NKE shares fell 6.3% to $94.49. Nike reported upbeat earnings and sales results for its third quarter on Thursday.

Dutch Bros Inc. BROS shares declined 5.9% to $33.52 in pre-market trading. Dutch Bros priced secondary public offering of 8 million Class A common stock at $34 per share.

BeiGene, Ltd. BGNE shares declined 5.3% to $155.02 in pre-market trading.

Lufax Holding Ltd LU shares fell 5.1% to $4.66 in pre-market trading after jumping over 45% on Thursday. The company reported fourth-quarter financial results on Thursday.

