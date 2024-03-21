Mitch McConnell's Billionaire Sister-In-Law Was Drunk When She Drove Her Tesla Into The Pond: Police

Loading... Loading...

The death of billionaire Angela Chao, a prominent figure in the shipping industry and sister-in-law to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), has been officially ruled as a drunk driving accident.

What Happened: Chao, who was at the helm of her family’s shipping business, the Foremost Group, tragically lost her life last month in Texas after her car plunged into a pond while she was under the influence of alcohol, according to an ABC News report on Thursday.

The Blanco County Sheriff's Office investigation revealed that Chao’s blood alcohol level was nearly three times the state’s legal limit at the time of the accident. The 50-year-old CEO died on the night of Feb. 10 after dining with a large group at a ranch near Johnson City, west of Austin.

The report details a chaotic scene as friends and deputies attempted to rescue Chao from her Tesla after she backed it into a pond near a guest lodge on the property. Chao called a friend at 11:42 p.m., stating that her car was in the water and she was trapped inside.

Why It Matters: The fatal accident occurred when Chao mistakenly put her Tesla Model X in reverse instead of drive, causing the vehicle to tip over an embankment and fall into a pond.

Emergency crews managed to pull Chao out of the car and bring her to shore, where she was pronounced dead at 1:40 a.m. Feb. 11. A toxicology test showed that Chao had a blood alcohol concentration level of 0.233 grams per 100 milliliters, well above the legal limit in Texas of .08.

In addition to her role at the Foremost Group, Chao was also the president of the Foremost Foundation, her father's philanthropic organization. She resided in Austin, which is about 50 miles east of Blanco County.

Image via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.