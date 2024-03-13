Mitch McConnell's Sister In Law Died After Her Tesla Model X Sank In A Pond — A Fatal Mistake Caused The Accident: Report

Loading... Loading...

Angela Chao, a prominent figure in the shipping industry and sister-in-law of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), passed away last month in a tragic car accident on a Texas ranch. The incident, which occurred on Feb. 11, reportedly resulted in her Tesla Model X submerging in a pond, leading to her untimely demise.

What Happened: Chao, aged 50, was the CEO of Foremost Group, her family’s shipping business, and also held the position of president at the Foremost Foundation, her father’s philanthropic organization. The Wall Street Journal reported that the fatal accident took place in Austin, near Chao’s primary residence.

Chao’s family did not initially disclose details of the incident but the report says that Chao put the car in reverse instead of drive, causing the vehicle to tip over an embankment and fall into a pond. Though rescue attempts were made, Chao was unresponsive by the time the car was retrieved from the pond. Attempts at resuscitating the individual also failed. She was declared dead on scene and not taken to a hospital, the report added.

However, no one in the family blames Tesla for the incident, the report said, citing a person familiar with the matter. Chao and her husband Jim Breyer owned three Teslas.

Chao Family: The Chao family is well-known for its ties to Republican leaders and former presidents. Angela Chao’s eldest sibling, Elaine Chao, was U.S. Secretary of Labor under President George Bush and Secretary of Transportation under President Donald Trump. Elaine is married to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Photo by Consolidated News Photos on Shutterstock

