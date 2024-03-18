Trump Says Jewish People Voting For Democrats Hate Their Religion And 'They Hate Everything About Israel'

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump has once again ignited a firestorm of controversy. This time, he has made contentious remarks about Jewish Democrats, claiming they “hate their religion.”

What Happened: Trump made these comments during a conversation with conservative radio host Sebastian Gorka. Trump suggested that Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), are anti-Israel. He further alleged that Jewish individuals voting for Democrats hate their religion, reported The Hill.

He said, “Any Jewish person that votes for Democrats hates their religion, they hate everything about Israel, and they should be ashamed of themselves because Israel will be destroyed”

Trump, a vocal supporter of Israel, pointed to his administration’s recognition of the Golan Heights territory and the signing of the Abraham Accords as evidence of his commitment. However, his suggestion that Jews who do not support him or Israel are disloyal has drawn criticism.

Amid recent tensions between the Biden administration and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump questioned how “anybody who loves Israel” could vote for Democrats. President Biden has expressed support for Israel’s right to self-defense, while also urging the country to protect civilians and allow aid into Gaza.

Trump’s comments come against a backdrop of large pro-Palestinian protests across the U.S. and violence in Gaza, further stoking the political debate on U.S.-Israel relations.

Why It Matters: Trump’s previous comments have not gone unnoticed. The White House has previously called out Trump for his comments on American Jews, labeling them as “antisemitic” and “insulting both to Jews and our Israeli allies.”

Moreover, Trump’s son-in-law and former advisor, Jared Kushner, has also weighed in on the discourse. Kushner claimed that American Jews are safer in Saudi Arabia than on U.S. college campuses amid escalating tensions over the Israel-Hamas conflict.

