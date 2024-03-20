Trump Vs Biden: Ohio Exit Polls Reveal Possible Chink In Ex-President's Armor As 2024 Race Heats Up

Loading... Loading...

The Ohio primary elections are now in the rearview mirror, with results falling along expected lines. However, statistics from exit polls reveal a concerning trend for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

What Happened: In the GOP primary election results, Trump secured 79.2% of the votes, while former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who suspended her campaign after Super Tuesday, garnered 14.4% of Ohioans’ votes.

Exit polls indicate that approximately three in ten Republican voters hold an unfavorable view of Trump, with nearly 50% of former Haley supporters stating they would vote for President Joe Biden in the November general election, as per ABC News.

“While majorities in preliminary exit poll data express loyalty toward Trump, the extent of intraparty challenges may matter in what's expected to be a close contest in November,” the report said.

About 20% of Ohio GOP primary voters expressed dissatisfaction with Trump as their nominee, citing concerns about his temperament and fitness for office.

See Also: Trump Ponders Property ‘Fire Sale’ To Cover $464M Bond In Fraud Case: ‘I Would Be Forced To Mortgage Or Sell’

Overall, 18% of voters stated they wouldn’t vote for Trump in November, with 10% supporting Biden and 8% opting not to vote for either candidate. The non-participation of some Republicans may further impact Trump’s chances.

Eight in ten Haley supporters stated they wouldn’t vote for Trump in the general election, with 47% favoring Biden and 32% choosing not to vote for either candidate. Only 18% of Haley voters are open to switching sides and supporting Trump in the general election.

Why It’s Important: Trump’s performance in Ohio shows a mixed track record, having lost to former Republican Governor John Kasich in the 2016 GOP primary but winning unopposed in 2020.

Despite internal party challenges, Trump-backed candidate Bernie Moreno secured victory in the state GOP Senate primary and will face Democratic Senate nominee Sherrod Brown in the fall.

National opinion polls project a tight presidential election race, with Trump slightly ahead of the incumbent in most surveys. This trend is mirrored in key battleground states. In the Democratic primary in Ohio, Biden emerged victorious over Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) by a significant margin of 87.1% to 12.9%.

Read Next: Best Penny Stocks

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via MidJourney.