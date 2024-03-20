Nvidia-Powered AI Nurses At $9 Per Hour Aim To Upend Humans Who Cost 10 Times As Much

Loading... Loading...

Nvidia Corp. NVDA has announced a partnership with Hippocratic AI to introduce AI nurses that charge a mere $9 per hour. This is a significant contrast to the average $90 per hour fee for human nurses, potentially disrupting the healthcare industry.

What Happened: Nvidia’s collaboration with Hippocratic AI, a healthcare company specializing in generative AI nurses, was revealed on Monday, reported Quartz.

These AI nurses provide medical advice to patients via real-time video calls at a fraction of the cost of human nurses.

The vice president of Healthcare at Nvidia, Kimberly Powell, emphasized the potential of voice-based digital agents powered by generative AI to revolutionize healthcare.

The AI nurses, represented by a semi-human-looking agent named Rachel in a demo, provide real-time medical advice and assure patients that the information will be relayed to their human doctors.

Hippocratic AI’s product pages offer a range of AI nurses, each specializing in different medical fields, all for less than the minimum wage. The company openly markets its AI nurses as a cost-effective alternative to human nurses, claiming to outperform them in various aspects.

Why It Matters: The introduction of AI nurses at a fraction of the cost of human nurses could potentially disrupt the healthcare industry.

This development comes at a time of turmoil in the nursing industry, and Hippocratic AI aims to address this issue with its AI healthcare agents.

Nvidia’s move to introduce AI nurses is part of a larger trend of technological advancements in the healthcare industry. The company recently unveiled its highly anticipated AI Superchips at its GTC artificial intelligence event.

Despite the potential benefits of AI nurses, it’s important to note that Hippocratic AI has stated that its AI nurses are not sufficient to make diagnoses and are trained to engage a human when necessary.

What’s Next: The introduction of AI nurses at a fraction of the cost of human nurses could have significant implications for the future of the healthcare industry. It remains to be seen how this technology will be received by healthcare providers and patients and what impact it will have on the nursing profession.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Nvidia closed the regular trading session up 1.07% at $893.98, according to Benzinga Pro.

