Mark Cuban, Not A Fan Of Trump, Schools California Democrat On Ex-President's Bond Predicament: 'You Are Wrong'

Entrepreneur Mark Cuban has taken to social media to express his views on former President Donald Trump’s financial management, amidst Trump’s ongoing legal troubles.

What Happened: On Sunday, Cuban, known for his role on “Shark Tank,” responded to a post by Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) on X, formerly Twitter. Cuban’s comments were critical of Trump’s financial decisions, particularly in relation to his net worth and cash assets.

Cuban stated, “Net worth is completely different than cash in the bank…So you can argue that Trump put himself in this situation by making sure that the only way to grow his net worth was non-cash investments.”

He told the California representative that he was wrong on the topic of Trump’s inability to secure a bond.

“Trump’s assets are mostly interests in commercial real estate and foreign assets. No bond company is loaning against them in this commercial real estate market, if ever,” said Cuban.

Why It Matters: Cuban’s comments come in the wake of Trump’s ongoing legal issues. The former President is currently facing a $454 million judgment in a New York civil fraud case, with his attempts to secure a bond being rejected by thirty surety companies. This could potentially lead to the seizure of his properties.

Furthermore, the stock of Trump-linked Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC, the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) set to take TMTG public, hit a 7-week low on Monday.

Cuban has been vocal about his views on Trump in the past. He has previously questioned Trump’s claims about the U.S. auto industry and endorsed Joe Biden in a fiery statement.

