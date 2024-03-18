Edward Snowden Says This Is Who Prevailed In Elon Musk, Don Lemon Interview Resembling 'Emptying A Drawer Of Knives

Loading... Loading...

Edward Snowden, the former NSA contractor and whistleblower, recently shared his perspective on the much-discussed interview between Elon Musk and Don Lemon.

What Happened: On Monday, Snowden took to X, formerly Twitter, to comment on the interview between Musk and former CNN anchor Lemon. The interview had been a topic of heated discussion, following a public spat between the two personalities.

See Also: Trump Says Liz Cheney Should Be Prosecuted For What She’s Done To The Country, Cheney Hits Back: ‘You’re

Snowden pointed out a particular moment where Musk, despite being “ambushed”, delivered a memorable line: “You want censorship so bad you can taste it.” Lemon, caught off guard, could only laugh and deny the claim, insisting he merely wanted “responsibility.”

In the X thread, Snowden reflected on his own experience of being in a controversial interview and empathizes with Musk’s over his interview with Lemon. He criticized Lemon’s approach, describing it as malicious, as Lemon chose a vulnerable moment for Musk to aggressively question him, emptying a drawer of knives.

Snowden said while Lemon’s aggressive questioning may be within his rights, it’s disappointing as it detracts from the interview’s potential. Musk, being a public figure, could anticipate such scrutiny. However, Lemon’s lack of genuine curiosity or interest beyond posturing ultimately squanders the opportunity for meaningful discussion.

According to Snowden Lemon had a rare opportunity to delve into Musk’s unguarded thoughts and beliefs, fostering genuine dialogue and understanding. Instead, Lemon opted for aggressive interrogation, squandering the chance for authentic exchange and resorting to adversarial tactics that hindered meaningful exploration

Why It Matters: The interview followed a series of events that began with Musk’s decision to terminate his partnership with Lemon after an interview on X, Musk’s social media platform. Lemon had revealed the abrupt end of the partnership in a video, stating that Musk was “apparently so upset” about the interview that he canceled the show.

Following this, Musk had a sharp comeback against Lemon after a media report claimed that the former CNN anchor had some extravagant demands to host his show on X. Musk made several posts on X directed at Lemon, leading to the interview that Snowden commented on.



Photo via Wikimedia

Read Next: Biden Vs. Trump: New Nationwide Poll Shows 2-Point Lead For One But Pollster Says This Trend Could Scuttle His Chances

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.