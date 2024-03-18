Google Cloud Teams Up With NVIDIA To Harness Chip Maker's Grace Blackwell Platform For AI Breakthroughs

Loading... Loading...

Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google Cloud and technology giant NVIDIA Corporation NVDA have expanded their partnership.

What Happened: On Monday, after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang revealed new products and partnerships during its GTC artificial intelligence event, Sundar Pichai and Thomas Kurian, the CEO of Google Cloud, took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared the news about this development.

The partnership will see Google Cloud adopt the new NVIDIA Grace Blackwell AI computing platform and the NVIDIA DGX Cloud service. The NVIDIA H100-powered DGX Cloud platform is now generally available on Google Cloud.

“The new Grace Blackwell platform enables organizations to build and run real-time inference on trillion-parameter large language models. Google is adopting the platform for various internal deployments and will be one of the first cloud providers to offer Blackwell-powered instances,” according to the press release.

Google will also use NVIDIA NIM inference microservices to offer developers an open, flexible platform for training and deploying using their preferred tools and frameworks. The companies have also announced support for JAXon NVIDIA GPUs and Vertex AI instances powered by NVIDIA H100 and L4 Tensor Core GPUs.

Why It Matters: Earlier on the same day, Huang revealed that apart from Alphabet, Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, and Oracle Corp ORCL are also “gearing up for Blackwell” and as partners of the company.

“The whole industry is gearing up for Blackwell,” Huang said.

Last year, it was revealed that Google intends to ramp up the company’s AI technology enterprise offering as its rivalry with the second-largest cloud provider, Microsoft intensifies.

In January 2024, Google reported fourth-quarter financial results. At the time, the company reported that its Cloud business brought in $9.192 billion during the quarter.

