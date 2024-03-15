AMD's Success in Cloud Expansion - This Analyst Sees Potential for Market Leadership

KeyBanc analyst John Vinh maintained an Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD with a price target of $270.
The analyst said AMD grew modestly in February, as Genoa’s growth remained strong.
AMD processor instances were +1% month-on-month (M/M), +24% Y/Y, compared with January (+1% M/M,+35% Y/Y).
Genoa instance growth remained strong (+19% M/M), led by Amazon.Com Inc AMZN AWS, after growing +13% M/M in January. Rome was +1% M/M,+14% Y/Y.
AMD’s price target is $270, based on 30x Vinh’s 2025 EPS estimate of $9.05. AMD is trading at 21x Vinh’s 2025 EPS estimate and 38x the 2025 consensus EPS estimate compared to its peers, trading at an average consensus 2025E P/E multiple of 34x.
Vinh’s February results showed a continued decline in traditional server demand and China, as cloud instances saw a slight decrease of 1% M/M, a downturn from January’s 1% growth M/M.
This overall decline was marked by Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s BABA significant 11% reduction in M/M, underscoring the weakness in China’s cloud sector.
On a company basis, Nvidia Corp NVDA and Arm Holdings Plc ARM remained stable M/M, and Intel Corp INTC experienced a 1% decline M/M.
In contrast, Intel’s Sapphire Rapids instances slowed to 2% M/M growth following a significant 50% M/M surge in January.
Nvidia’s GPU growth remained stagnant M/M, mirroring its January performance, with U.S. cloud service providers (CSPs) allocating capital expenditure towards internal generative AI workloads.
ARM’s server growth was flat m/m versus a slight 1% M/M increase in January.
Based on the latest cloud tracker data, these findings suggest a moderately positive outlook for AMD and a neutral impact on ARM, Intel, and Nvidia.
Investors can gain exposure to AMD via AOT Growth And Innovation ETF AOTG and Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF SOXQ.
Price Action: AMD shares traded higher by 3.20% at $193.05 on the last check Friday.
Photo by cebbi from Pixabay
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.