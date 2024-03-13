China Using TikTok To Interfere In US Elections? National Intelligence Chief Raises Alarm

Loading... Loading...

Avril Haines, the Director of National Intelligence, has voiced concerns over the possibility of China leveraging TikTok to influence the forthcoming 2024 U.S. elections.

What Happened: Haines, during a House of Representatives intelligence committee hearing, did not dismiss the possibility of China’s ruling Communist party (CCP) exploiting TikTok to manipulate the U.S. elections, as reported by The Guardian on Wednesday. This concern stems from the longstanding fear that the Chinese government could gain access to user data or manipulate content to exacerbate political divisions in the U.S.

Haines said, "We cannot rule out that the CCP would use it".

A bill was introduced last week by Democratic Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi and Republican chair Mike Gallagher, which mandates ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, to divest the app within six months. The House is scheduled to vote on this bill on Wednesday.

The 2024 annual threat assessment of the U.S. Intelligence Community revealed that TikTok accounts managed by a Chinese government propaganda arm targeted candidates from both political parties during the 2022 U.S. midterm election cycle. FBI Director Christopher Wray echoed these concerns at the House hearing, urging Americans to consider the risks of granting the Chinese government access to their data, which could potentially compromise their devices.

Why It Matters: Haines’ comments on TikTok come amid its talks on a probable ban. TikTok maintains that it has not and will not share U.S. user data with the Chinese government. The platform views the House bill as a ban. Although President Joe Biden has indicated his willingness to sign the bill, passing such legislation in an election year may be difficult. The legislation aiming to ban TikTok or force its sale was rapidly progressing through the House, signaling the potential shutdown of the popular app.

Meanwhile, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has accused the Democrats of creating a narrative of foreign interference in American elections via TikTok, to claim potential rigging of the 2024 elections. Greene also hinted at a possible crackdown on social media platforms perceived as threats by the Democrats, including X and Truth Social.

