Mark Cuban Points To Musk's X In Push For Open Algorithms, Aiming To Safeguard Kids Amid TikTok Ban Concerns

Amid the looming ban on TikTok, billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban gave the example of Elon Musk and X while voicing his opinion on social media platforms and their obligations towards underage users.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Cuban took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his views on the potential ban of the popular social media platform TikTok, owned by ByteDance.

“My view on #tiktokban – Any social media platform that allows users under 18, must publicly publish their algorithms. There will be plenty of people who will publish how the algos work so parents can be smarter about what their kids are seeing Just as @X/@elonmusk currently does,” he wrote.

This comes in the wake of a potential ban on TikTok in the U.S. due to concerns over national security and the protection of minors. Cuban’s tweet seems to respond to this ongoing debate, advocating for transparency in how these platforms operate.

Why It Matters: Cuban drawing Musk’s reference while talking about algorithm disclosure comes on the heels of their ongoing war of words. The two billionaires have often been on opposing sides on matters such as politics and AI.

Meanwhile, TikTok has rallied its top influencers to lobby Congress against the ban. The platform’s response to the potential ban underscores its significant role in the lives of its users, particularly the younger demographic.

Cuban’s comment on social media platforms also appears during the ongoing debate around the safety of minors on social media platforms. Recently, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on child safety in social media, where top tech executives were expected to make policy commitments and legislative endorsements.

