Loading... Loading...

A former Mar-a-Lago employee, who played a pivotal role in the investigation into the handling of classified documents by ex-President Donald Trump, has come forward to share his side of the story. Butler, whose testimony was crucial in the charges against Trump, has refuted the notion that the case is a “witch hunt.”

What Happened: Brian Butler, also known as “Trump Employee 5” in the classified documents indictment, in an interview with CNN, has spoken out about his involvement in the case.

His testimony to federal investigators led to the obstruction charges against Trump and his co-defendants, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira

Butler revealed that he unwittingly assisted Nauta in transporting boxes of classified information from Mar-a-Lago to Trump’s plane in June 2022. This was the same day Trump and his attorney were meeting with the Justice Department at Mar-a-Lago regarding the classified documents. ” We got to the airport. I ended up loading all the luggage I had – and he had a bunch of boxes," Butler said.

"They were the boxes that were in the indictment, the white bankers boxes. That's what I remember loading."

Butler, who was a witness to several conversations that allegedly captured how Trump was positioning his closest aides to thwart federal authorities, has decided to speak out. He believes that voters should hear the truth about his former boss and the case before the November election.

“…And for him (Trump) to get up there all the time and say the things he says about this being a witch hunt and everything. … He just can't take responsibility for anything.”

See Also: Trump Mocks Biden’s ‘Stuttering’ — Gets Slammed In Return: ‘Just Reveals How Weak And Insecure He Is’

Butler, who quit his job at Mar-a-Lago in November 2022, has stated that the indictment only scratches the surface of what he knows about the events at Mar-a-Lago that year. He is expected to reveal more when called to testify in court against Trump, Walt Nauta, and De Oliveira.

Why It Matters: The case against Trump has been the subject of intense scrutiny. Trump has publicly argued that he should not face charges in the classified documents case, especially considering a similar case involving President Joe Biden resulted in no charges.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the prosecution, has referred to the Hur report to counter allegations of selective prosecution. Smith’s court filing contradicts Trump’s lawyers’ claims of selective prosecution, using the Hur report to illustrate the differences between the cases of Trump and President Biden.

Loading... Loading...

Last month, Trump also appeared in court to argue for access to classified documents relevant to the case accusing him of illegally retaining such materials after his presidency. His legal team spent about five hours presenting their defense strategy to Judge Aileen Cannon.

The former president is currently facing various legal disputes encompassing both federal and state charges, spanning multiple locations such as New York City, Washington, Atlanta, Florida, and Georgia. Despite the accusations, the ex-president maintains his innocence, referring to the cases as a "witch hunt."

According to Real Clear Politics, at the national level, Trump held 47.6% support among voters, While Biden trailed with 45.8% support.

Read Next: Ex-DOJ Attorney Says Trump ‘On The Attack Again’ After Finding ‘Sugar Daddy To Bail Him Out’ On $91M Defamation Judgment: ‘Money Is An Insufficient Deterrent Here’

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.